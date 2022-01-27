Search

27 Jan 2022

Free Celtic Imbolc Festival on offer at Hook Lighthouse next weekend

Free Celtic Imbolc Festival on offer at Hook Lighthouse next weekend

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

27 Jan 2022 3:33 PM

Hook Lighthouse is set to celebrate Ireland’s ‘Fire Goddess’ with an Imbolc traditional festival marking the beginning of Spring on February 5th and 6th 2022.

Imbolc celebrates the feast of St. Bridget and in ancient Irish mythology, Bridget was a fire goddess.

ALERT: Burst water main in Waterford area

She is also the patron saint of boatmen, sailors, and mariners.

Celebrated annually by the ancient Celts, Imbolc was one of the four important festivals in the Celtic calendar.

During the festival weekend, visitors to the lighthouse can enjoy art workshops and St Bridget Cross making with the Hook Lighthouse resident artist Rose (11 am to 4 pm daily), a walk through the maze to place wishes on the Imbolc Wishing Tree and seed-planting for families (don't forget to bring some old egg cartons!) along with lots of free family fun and entertainment.

The Hook Lighthouse Eco Sheriff will host a talk on Sustainability and recycling and share insights at the Hook Lighthouse Eco-Education Station.

On Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 12 to 3 pm outdoor games, storytelling sessions will be on offer with the entertainment crew and Cafe specials will include Pancakes filled with seasonal berries and sweet sharing plates. 

On Saturday evening a special Imbolc Fish and Chip Supper will be on offer.

All Imbolc Festival events at Hook Lighthouse are available to enjoy free of charge apart from the Fish and Chip Supper and Art Workshops with Rose. Supper tickets are €45pp and Art with Rose is €5. 

Waterford Senator says new IDA Advance Building Solution to commence construction in the coming weeks

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media