WATERFORD WEATHER: Staying mostly dry but temperatures set to drop this week
Temperatures are set to lower come Wednesday with some scattered showers in places but still a good bit of dry weather expected.
Today
Mist and fog will clear from most places this morning but may linger near eastern coasts. Otherwise, it will be a dry morning with good sunny spells. During the afternoon and evening, a few showers will break out. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, coolest along coasts, in light easterly or variable breezes.
Any lingering showers will die out early in the night, becoming dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees in light variable breezes, falling near calm at times, allowing mist and fog to develop.
Tuesday
Mist and fog will again clear away during the morning but patches may linger on coasts for a time. Good sunshine will develop for most but there will be scattered showers as well. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light northeasterly or variable breezes.
Scattered showers will ease for a time before picking up again later in the night, mainly in the north and east. Cloud will build from the north too during the night and mist and fog patches will develop. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes.
Mist and fog will clear from most places this morning but may linger near eastern coasts. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 28, 2022
It will be a dry morning with good sunny spells. ☀️
During the afternoon and evening, a few showers will break out.️
Highs of 13 to 18 degrees in light breezes. pic.twitter.com/nSMPOEaoTN
Wednesday
A mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers, driest over the western half of the country. Colder air with clearer conditions will push down from the north during the afternoon and evening with highest afternoon temperatures over Ulster of just 5 to 9 degrees. Highest temperatures elsewhere in the early afternoon of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly winds, fresher in the west and northwest.
Largely clear overnight and dry for most as showers become mostly confined to eastern parts, possibly turning wintry at times. Cold with lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees with frost developing in mostly moderate northeasterly winds.
Thursday
Frost will clear in the morning to leave a day with good sunshine interspaced with scattered light showers. Noticeably cooler throughout the country with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in mostly moderate northerly winds.
Largely dry and clear though there will be some showers near coasts. Another cold night with lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees, with frost developing again in light to moderate northerly breezes.
Friday
A largely dry and bright start to the day but cloud will push in from the north through the day along with a few light showers. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.