WATERFORD WEATHER: Staying mostly dry but temperatures set to drop this week

Temperatures are set to lower come Wednesday with some scattered showers in places but still a good bit of dry weather expected.

Today

Mist and fog will clear from most places this morning but may linger near eastern coasts. Otherwise, it will be a dry morning with good sunny spells. During the afternoon and evening, a few showers will break out. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, coolest along coasts, in light easterly or variable breezes.

Any lingering showers will die out early in the night, becoming dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees in light variable breezes, falling near calm at times, allowing mist and fog to develop.

Tuesday

Mist and fog will again clear away during the morning but patches may linger on coasts for a time. Good sunshine will develop for most but there will be scattered showers as well. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light northeasterly or variable breezes.

Scattered showers will ease for a time before picking up again later in the night, mainly in the north and east. Cloud will build from the north too during the night and mist and fog patches will develop. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes.

Wednesday

A mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers, driest over the western half of the country. Colder air with clearer conditions will push down from the north during the afternoon and evening with highest afternoon temperatures over Ulster of just 5 to 9 degrees. Highest temperatures elsewhere in the early afternoon of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly winds, fresher in the west and northwest.

Largely clear overnight and dry for most as showers become mostly confined to eastern parts, possibly turning wintry at times. Cold with lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees with frost developing in mostly moderate northeasterly winds.

Thursday

Frost will clear in the morning to leave a day with good sunshine interspaced with scattered light showers. Noticeably cooler throughout the country with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in mostly moderate northerly winds.

Largely dry and clear though there will be some showers near coasts. Another cold night with lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees, with frost developing again in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Friday

A largely dry and bright start to the day but cloud will push in from the north through the day along with a few light showers. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.