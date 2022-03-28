Permission sought from Waterford council to extend community centre playground
Planning permission is being sought to extend a community centre playground in Co Waterford.
The application was submitted to Waterford City and County Council on March 22 by Cappoquin Community Development Company Ltd.
If granted approval, the extension will be of the outdoor play area at Cappoquin Community Centre in Twin Bog by means of a raised platform to the south west side elevation of the building.
It includes screen fencing and all ancillary site works.
A decision is expected in mid-May this year.
