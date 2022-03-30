Search

31 Mar 2022

Disposable cups to be hit with new levy as Govt encourages reusable cups

Disposable cups to be hit with new levy as Govt encourages reusable cups

It is estimated that Ireland sends half a million coffee cups to landfill every day. 

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Mar 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

A new levy on disposable coffee cups will be introduced in the coming months which will add 20 cents to the cost of coffee as the Government aims to reduce their use.

It is estimated that Ireland sends half a million coffee cups to landfill every day. 

The Circular Economy Bill published on Wednesday morning is aimed at reducing waste and changing behaviour.

It will also allow for the use of CCTV to detect and deter illegal dumping and littering.

The bill will introduce mandatory segregation of waste and an incentivised charging regime for commercial waste, similar to what exists for the household market.

HSE boss asks people to wear masks as Covid hospitalisations reach 1,600

WARNING: businesses in Waterford urged to be wary of email fraud as €6 million is stolen last year

Minister of State with responsibility for Communications and the new Circular Economy Ossian Smyth told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that approval will be needed from the European Union for the change.

It will take a few months before it will become law as the EU wants to ensure Ireland is not interfering in the single market, he said.

However, he expected changes to have taken place before the end of the year. 

He likened the levy to the similar situation with the plastic bag levy, which reduced the use of plastic bags by 95 per cent. 

"I am hoping not to collect money from this levy. I am hoping that there will be such a reduction that in fact most people will switch over," Minister Snyth said. 

He confirmed the levy will be 20 cents. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media