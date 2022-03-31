WATERFORD WEATHER: Temperatures set to drop with showers of hail and sleet expected

Today

After a frosty start this morning will be sunny with mainly dry weather overall. Cloud will build a little in the afternoon and there'll be scattered showers of rain, hail and sleet, with a possibility of some snow on hills and mountains. Highest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees, and feeling cold in a moderate to fresh northerly wind.

Mostly dry and clear tonight. A widespread frost is expected with lowest temperatures between minus 3 to plus 1 degrees in light northerly breezes.

Friday

Friday will be dry for the start, after a cold sunny morning cloud will increase through the day with outbreaks of rain developing during the evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees, in light to moderate northerly winds.

On Friday night outbreaks of rain will affect east and northeast counties and may turn to sleet at times over higher ground, becoming more widespread towards morning. Lowest temperatures of zero to plus 2 degrees, coldest in Munster where under clearer skies there may be a touch of frost locally, while cloud cover should keep temperatures higher elsewhere, in moderate northwest winds.

Mostly dry & sunny this morning ⛅️



Cloud will build a little in the afternoon & there will be scattered showers of rain, hail & sleet, with a possibility of some snow on hills & mountains ☁️️



Highs of 5 to 9°C, lowest in Ulster, moderate to fresh northerly wind ️ pic.twitter.com/T2JfOFImlN — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 31, 2022

Saturday

Rather cloudy on Saturday with showers mixed with sunny spells, the best of the sunny spells will be across Ulster in the afternoon and evening. Highest afternoon temperatures 7 to 10 degrees in light northerly breezes.

Showers will become isolated on Saturday night as most of the country becomes dry with clear spells. Frost will form in parts the southeast where it will be coldest with lowest temperatures of zero to minus 2 degrees.

Sunday

Sunday will be mainly dry with sunny spells and isolated showers in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light northerly winds.