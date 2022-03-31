Historic sites in Waterford to receive funding of almost €350,000 for repairs

Almost €350,000 in funding will go towards historic sites across Waterford for repairs.

It was announced today (Thursday March 31) by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, as part of the €4million Historic Structures Fund.

Overall, 78 heritage projects across the country will benefit from the fund, which was administered by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in conjunction with 31 Local Authorities.

Fifty thousand euro will go towards the repair of slates, lead valleys and chimney stacks at Curraghmore House in Portlaw, as well as second floor structural works.

Another €50,000 will address water ingress at Mount Melleray Abbey, specifically at the stair tower of the public chapel and the east end of the chancel. The chapter room and hostel will also be addressed due to a dry rot outbreak.

Just under €50,000 (€47,483) will address essential remedial works to the Spider Light steel support structure at Passage East to stabilise it and prevent collapse and further deterioration.

Over €155,000 will go towards Mount Congreve House for the replacement of the east wing roof covering using larger slates suitable for the 28 degree pitch.

Money will also go towards the repair and/or renewal of lead and copper flashings, chimneys, roof timbers, and provision of roof access hatch.

The rooftop ventilation lantern and sundial will also be repaired and redecorated.

Finally, €37,000 will go towards significant conservation repairs to an important architectural and cultural original shopfront at T&H Doolan Wine Merchant on Great George's Street.

The latter funding was awarded as part of the Historic Shopfront Awards.