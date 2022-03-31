Irish truckers vow to bring Dublin to 'complete lockdown' with fuel price protest

A group of Irish truckers have said they will bring Dublin into a "complete lockdown for as long as it takes" in their bid for fairer fuel prices.

The People Of Ireland Against Fuel Prices Protest, formerly named the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices group on Facebook, have shared details of their planned protest in Dublin on April 11 on social media.

They said: "Dublin will be in complete lockdown and for as long as it takes until our demands are agreed upon by Government."

The group is demanding that petrol and diesel prices be capped at €1.10 and €1.20 respectively with green diesel and home heating oil capped at €0.65. They also demand carbon tax be scrapped altogether and Eamon Ryan "step down with immediate effect."

They say: "This will benefit each and every individual, home and business in Ireland. We have picked Monday the 11th as it will not interfere with school kids getting to and from school. This will also allow for bus operators to attend.

"We would advise if you have an appointment in Dublin that week that you reschedule where possible. For those making essential journeys, please give extra travel time.

"We will have no spokesperson as we want the nation to be addressed on this matter.

"You will see people and vehicles from all sectors and organisations as well as individual members of the public. From farmers, fishing operators, truckers, hauliers, taxis, buses, nurses, private care workers, builders, plant operators and so on. We ask you all to show support."

They asked people to get #IrishFuelProtest trending on social media.