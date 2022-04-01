Search

01 Apr 2022

MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC V Longford Town

Waterford FC manager Ian Morris. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

01 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

PREVIEW

Waterford FC will look to get back on track when they face Longford Town at the RSC on Friday evening, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Waterford, who currently sit in third place on the First Division table, were defeated 2-1 by Treaty United at the Markets Field last Friday and the Blues face another tough test this week.

Longford Town go into the fixture in confident form after defeating Galway United 2-1 at Bishopsgate last time out. Former Bray Wanderers boss Gary Cronin is the man in charge at De Town this season - he will also target a return to the top tier following Longford's relegation from the Premier Division last season.

Waterford manager Ian Morris is expecting another difficult fixture on Friday evening.

“Longford have won their last two games so we know we’re in for another tough game but we can’t wait," Morris told www.waterfordfc.ie

“We were disappointed with the result last weekend in Limerick. We started well but again we didn’t defend how we needed to and we’re behind early. We know there’s a long way to go in the season and need to trust the process and keep pushing forward together.

“It’s brilliant to be back at the RSC and it’s a welcomed sight after a few weeks on the road. We’ve had some good results here already and  we’re looking to maintain our home form.”

SQUAD
Paul Martin, Brian Murphy, Eddie Nolan, George Forrest, Richard Taylor, Kevin Joshua, Killian Cantwell, Cian Browne, Jeremie Milambo, Darragh Power, Tunmise Sobowale, Yassine En-Neyah, Romeo Akachukwu, Anthony Wordsworth, Ronaldo Green, Shane Griffin, Niall O'Keeffe, Callum Stringer, Roland Idowu, Dean Larkin, Phoenix Patterson, Nigel Aris, Liam Kervick, Junior Quitirna, Cian Kavanagh, Louis Britton, Owen Oseni.

2022 Goalscorers

Junior Quitirna - 4

Phoenix Patterson - 2

Louis Britton - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Cian Kavanagh - 1

Current top-scorer Junior Quitirna. PIC: Sportsfile

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the Waterford Regional Sports Centre. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV.

MATCH ODDS

Waterford 8/15

Longford 4/1

News

