02 Apr 2022

Munster GAA confirm upcoming Waterford fixtures

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

02 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Munster GAA have confirmed two fixtures for the Waterford camogie and hurling teams for the month of April.

The Munster senior camogie semi-final meeting of Cork and Waterford is fixed for Pairc UI Chaoimh on April 17 at 2pm while the second round of the Munster senior hurling championship between Limerick and Waterford is scheduled to be played in the TUS Gaelic ground on April 23 at 7pm. Both fixtures will be part of a double-header on each date.

The championship clash between Limerick and Waterford will be shown live on Sky Sports.

News

