Search

03 Apr 2022

Caution urged across Wateford due to Orange Fire Warning

Caution urged across Wateford due to Orange Fire Warning

Fire Services and forestry teams around the country have already been called to tackle gorse and scrub fires during March.  

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

03 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Teagasc is urging landowners and all involved in outdoor activity in Waterford and across Ireland to exercise extreme caution and to heed the high level warning for fires in place this week.

The current high pressure dominated weather patterns has resulted in a high fire risk in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

Based on recent fire activity, the current ignition risks appear to be strongly associated with burning of vegetation on areas used for turf cutting with additional upland burning also observed.

Wildfires not only pose a serious risk to property and the rural environment, they also threaten lives directly in their path and by potentially diverting the resources of our emergency services.

Teagasc asks famers, landowners, rural dwellers and those using the countryside to be extremely vigilant in light of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s Condition Orange Fire risk alert and reminds everyone that it is illegal to burn growing vegetation on uncultivated land between March 1 and August 31.

An Garda Síochána warns public in Waterford to be wary of bogus callers on Census night

Fire Services and forestry teams around the country have already been called to tackle gorse and scrub fires during March.  

As is normal with a spell of good weather, many people will be outdoors enjoying the Irish countryside, from forest walks to hiking and camping activities.

It is essential that everyone is alert to the dangers of fires, in particular adjacent to amenities, private property and forest resources.

Teagasc also urges forest owners and forest managers to be vigilant regarding fire over the coming days, have appropriate measures in place to help prevent loss or damage through fire. These measures include having:

•            A risk assessment completed

•            Adequate insurance against fire risk

•            A current and accurate fire plan in place

•            Access routes clear

•            Fire breaks maintained along boundaries

•            Fire suppression resources at the ready

•            Co-operation with neighbours and fire patrols planned where required

Teagasc staff will continue to work with DAFM, the Fire Services and local interagency groups to support farmers and forest owners in regard to awareness of fire threats as well as providing training and advice in relation to mitigation of risks.

Bike bunker project open to Waterford City cyclists with no outdoor space

The DAFM Forest Fire Danger Rating can be consulted at www.teagasc.ie/firerisk on the forestry section of the Teagasc website.

This index provides information on the fire risk and provides a forecast index the coming days. Working together we can help minimise the current serious threat from fires.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media