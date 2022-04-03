Search

03 Apr 2022

Water mains works to begin in popular Waterford village next week

Water mains works to begin in popular Waterford village next week

Water mains works to begin in popular Waterford village next week

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Water mains rehabilitation works are set to begin in a popular Waterford village next week. 

Irish Water announced news today (Friday April 1) of the replacement of over 775 metres of ageing, problematic water mains in Ardmore. 

It's expected the works will provide a more reliable water supply to residents and reduce leakage. 

Speaking about the upcoming works, Irish Water's Joe Carroll said, "We are really pleased to be in Ardmore working to improve water supply for homes and businesses in the beautiful seaside village.

"The programme to replace the water mains on the R673/College Road, Ardmore, will commence in early April and are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme. 

He continued: "The section of works will take place from College Road towards Sluggera Cross at the junction of the R673 and Whiting Bay Road and consists of approximately 775 metres of new water main. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the new public water main in the road, to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. 

"Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work. We thank the residents for their patience and cooperation in advance as there will be some disruption in the short term, however, based on previous experiences, we know that this will be overshadowed by the longer-term benefits." 

Works will be carried out by Shareridge Ltd and are expected to be completed by late April/early May 2022. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media