Water mains works to begin in popular Waterford village next week

Water mains rehabilitation works are set to begin in a popular Waterford village next week.

Irish Water announced news today (Friday April 1) of the replacement of over 775 metres of ageing, problematic water mains in Ardmore.

It's expected the works will provide a more reliable water supply to residents and reduce leakage.

Speaking about the upcoming works, Irish Water's Joe Carroll said, "We are really pleased to be in Ardmore working to improve water supply for homes and businesses in the beautiful seaside village.

"The programme to replace the water mains on the R673/College Road, Ardmore, will commence in early April and are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

He continued: "The section of works will take place from College Road towards Sluggera Cross at the junction of the R673 and Whiting Bay Road and consists of approximately 775 metres of new water main. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the new public water main in the road, to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

"Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work. We thank the residents for their patience and cooperation in advance as there will be some disruption in the short term, however, based on previous experiences, we know that this will be overshadowed by the longer-term benefits."

Works will be carried out by Shareridge Ltd and are expected to be completed by late April/early May 2022.