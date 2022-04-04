Gardaí in appeal as teenage girl goes missing from Waterford

Gardaí issue appeal as teenage girl goes missing from Waterford
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Courtney Cummins, who is missing from her home in Waterford since Monday, March 28, 2022.
Courtney left home at approximately 1.30pm on Monday afternoon.
Courtney is described as being 5’ 1” in height, of slim build with long brown hair. When Courtney was last seen she was wearing a blue school jumper/hoody, navy trousers and black runners.
Gardaí and Courtney’s family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Courtney's whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
