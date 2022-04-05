Six Waterford players included in GAA Hurling Team of the Week

Waterford's Stephen Bennett. PIC: Sportsfile
Six Waterford players were included in this week's GAA Hurling Team of the Week following their victory over Cork in the Allianz Hurling Division 1 League final last Saturday.
Those included were Conor Gleeson, Calum Lyons, Tadhg de Búrca, Carthach Daly, Patrick Curran and the final's Man of the Match Stephen Bennett.
This week's #GAA Hurling Team of the Week features players from seven different counties. Agree of disagree with our selection? Let us know! #GAABelong— The GAA (@officialgaa) April 4, 2022
The Déise overcame Cork on a scoreline of 4-20 to 1-23 at Semple Stadium to win their first league title since 2015 which bodes well for Liam Cahill's side for the upcoming Championship.
Waterford's Stephen Bennett has also been nominated for the GAA.ie Hurler of the Week award.
Vote now on the GAA Instagram Stories! Waterford's Stephen Bennett, Westmeath's Davy Glennon, and Derry's Odhran McKeever are this week's nominees for https://t.co/gvXdqgOuf0 Hurler of the Week. #AllianzLeagues— The GAA (@officialgaa) April 4, 2022
