Lonely Planet names Waterford spot as one of 'Top 20 best pubs in Ireland'

International travel guide publisher and website Lonely Planet has picked a Waterford pub in one of its prestigious lists.

In an article entitled, '20 of the best pubs in Ireland for pints, music and the time of your life,' The Moorings in Dungarvan sits proudly among some well-renowned pubs.

Posting to its millions of followers and readers, Lonely Planet suggested The Moorings as one of the pubs "you should bookmark for that trip you've been daydreaming about."

In their review of The Moorings, they described it as being "a slice of heaven on a sunny day."

"Right on the harbour, it's the perfect spot to reward yourself if you have cycled the nearby Waterford greenway. Order a gin and tonic, and don't leave without trying the seafood chowder. Their outdoor courtyard bar is bordered by the castle walls of King John’s Castle which was built in the 12th century."

Other pubs making the list include The Gravediggers in Dublin, De Barra's Folk Club in Clonakilty, The Moorings in Dungarvan, O'Connells in Skryne, Co Meath and Dick Mack's in Dingle. You can see the full list HERE.