Can you guess why this car turned away from a garda checkpoint in Waterford?
The driver of this car made a big mistake when they turned away from a garda checkpoint in Waterford in recent days.
Gardaí in the Waterford Roads Policing Unit were operating a checkpoint when this driver turned from the checkpoint.
The driver was followed and stopped and it was discovered that he was an unaccompanied learner.
The car was seized with proceedings to follow.
Gardaí in the Waterford Roads Policing Unit were operating a checkpoint when this driver turned from the checkpoint. The driver was stopped and it was discovered that he was an unaccompanied Learner.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 5, 2022
The car was seized. Proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/6l0s0zoGj2
