Members of Waterford libraries must make account changes to access apps
Waterford library members must reset account PINs online in order to access library apps.
That's according to the county's library service, which published a notice today (Wednesday April 6) asking members to make the change.
It comes following the installation of a new online system, which rendered some online library features unavailable during works.
We recently installed a new online system for all our members.— Waterford Libraries (@WaterfordLibs) April 5, 2022
To use Library apps, you will need to reset your library PIN.
Reset your PIN:
Online at https://t.co/Y1poeuDxAM
Phone us on 051849696
Email us on Carrickphierishlibrary@Waterfordcouncil.ie pic.twitter.com/54phZpWkNV
Those who wish to reset their PIN online can do so by clicking here, otherwise library staff at all local branches will be available to help.
Anyone with any issues or queries can phone 051 849 696 or email the library service at carrickphierishlibrary@waterfordcouncil.ie.
