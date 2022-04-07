Two Waterford transplant recipients feature on organ donation campaign poster

Two Waterford transplant recipients are featured on a campaign poster for organ donor awareness week.
Kidney and liver recipient, Lexi Murphy, and heart recipient, Pranathi O'Donovan, are among 32 people across Ireland who have received transplants from organ donors.
The poster is part of a campaign running from April 23 to April 30, which aims to encourage the public to have conversations with family about organ donation wishes.
Pharmacies across Ireland will show their support for the campaign by displaying the poster and stocking countertop boxes of free organ donor cards.
A digital organ donor card is also available and free to download from the app store and Google Playstore.
Over five hundred people are currently waiting for a call for a transplant, according to the IKA.
Alongside the campaign, public buildings across Ireland will light-up green in support, with over 70 sites lighting up last year including castles and cathedrals around the country.
