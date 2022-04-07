Waterford café gets greenlight for outdoor seating area
A café in Waterford has been granted planning permission for an outdoor seating area.
Waterford City and County Council this week greenlit the application, which was submitted by Blackfriars Coffee in mid-February 2022.
The approval for the Section 253 Licence for enclosed seating outside 4 Blackfriars in Waterford was given under six conditions.
This includes ensuring the area in front of the gate serving Blackfriars Abbey must remain clear of tables/chairs etc., and keeping a maximum distance of 1.5 metres onto Blackfriars Lane.
The license has been granted for a period of one year.
