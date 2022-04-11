'Complete lockdown' threatened in Dublin as haulier protests take place

Major disruptions are being caused in the docklands area in Dunlin today as a protest by hauliers and truckers over spiralling fuel costs is under way.

The group People Of Ireland Against Fuel Prices has threatened to bring “complete lockdown” to the city.

There were plans for slow-moving convoys of vehicles to travel along a number of motorways into Dublin city centre.

However, early on Monday, the focus of the protest appeared to be centring on the docklands area.



Hauliers and truckers protest near to Dublin Port as part of a protest over spiralling fuel costs

East Link toll bridge and East Wall Road were blocked with trucks and trailers.

The usually busy roundabout outside the 3Arena was also blockaded with trucks, causing the closure of North Wall Quay.

The entrance to Dublin Port and the Port Tunnel was heavily congested.

Some truck drivers involved in the protest remained in their parked cabs while others stood in groups on the road.

Gardai on the scene attempted to manage traffic and also tried to get the protesters to move on.



Roads around the docks were blocked off on Monday morning

Many of the vehicles carried banners with the slogan #Irishfuelprotest, with others calling for the resignation of Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

The group behind the protest held two demonstrations in the capital before Christmas which led to significant traffic problems.

The organisation said it is made up of a group of “truck companies struggling to stay afloat”, but is not affiliated with the official Irish Road Haulage Association.

A pedestrian protest is also planned for 9am on O’Connell Street.

The group has said the protest will continue until their demands are met and has urged participants to “come prepared for at least one week, maybe even two”.

In a Facebook post, the group said: “Dublin will be in complete lockdown and for as long as it takes untill (sic) our demands are agreed upon by Government!”

“We are a group of truck companies struggling to stay afloat and have come together, along with farmers, bus companies, taxis and the general public to protest as the price of being in business and the cost of living is not affordable.

“We are all in crisis.

“How are people to get to school or work? How are the elderly and disadvantaged supposed to pay for these increases?



Garda talk to hauliers and truckers on Dublin’s east link toll bridge

“Not just diesel, petrol but electricity and gas. It’s atrocious the situations families are going to find themselves in, choosing between food, heat and transport,” the post said.

“Our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents did not work hard all their lives and pay tax for us to live in poverty.”

The group stated it wants a peaceful protest and apologised in advance for inconvenience caused.

They have called for price caps on petrol, diesel and home-heating fuel and the scrapping of the carbon tax.