Waterford's Seamus Power shoots under par in Masters final round
Waterford native Seamus Power carded a 70 (-2) in his final round at Augusta on Sunday. Power, who scored +4 for the tournament, finished in T27 after an impressive final day in his US Masters debut.
Fellow Irish golfers Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy also finished their final rounds excellently - Lowry, who finished T3, carded a 69 while McIlroy scored a fantastic 64 which earned him a runners-up spot in the tournament.
Speaking after his round, Power said he relished the experience of playing at Augusta National.
“It was good. It was fun. This is kind of what you picture. It’s perfect weather, sun shining, really fast greens, and just a light breeze, kind of just making it tricky. It was beautiful out there.
“It was an incredible week, really enjoyed everything. Hopefully we’ll be lucky enough to come back.”
