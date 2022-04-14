MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC V Galway United
PREVIEW
Waterford FC continue their 2022 First Division campaign on Friday evening when they face a strong Galway United outfit at the RSC - Kick-off 7.45pm.
Ian Morris' side brought an end to a three-game winless run last week when they defeated Cobh Ramblers 4-0 at St Colman's Park. George Forrest, Cian Kavanagh and Phoenix Patterson (X2) scored the goals in a comfortable victory for the Blues. Waterford sit in fourth position on the league after eight matches played. A Waterford win against Galway United would bring them ahead of the Tribesmen - who are currently in second place. Cork City still lead the way in the early stages of the League of Ireland season.
The two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Eamonn Deacy Park in March. The Blues took a 2-0 lead into half time before the home side made a comeback and secured a point in the second period.
SQUAD
Paul Martin, Brian Murphy, Eddie Nolan, George Forrest, Richard Taylor, Kevin Joshua, Killian Cantwell, Cian Browne, Jeremie Milambo, Darragh Power, Tunmise Sobowale, Yassine En-Neyah, Romeo Akachukwu, Anthony Wordsworth, Ronaldo Green, Shane Griffin, Niall O'Keeffe, Callum Stringer, Roland Idowu, Dean Larkin, Phoenix Patterson, Nigel Aris, Liam Kervick, Junior Quitirna, Cian Kavanagh, Louis Britton, Owen Oseni.
2022 Goalscorers
Junior Quitirna - 4
Phoenix Patterson - 4
Louis Britton - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
Cian Kavanagh - 2
Louis Britton - 1
George Forrest - 1
Waterford's Phoenix Patterson. PIC: Sportsfile
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the Waterford Regional Sports Centre. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV.
MATCH ODDS
Waterford FC 20/23
Galway United 13/5
Draw 23/10
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.