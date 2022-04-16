Waterford artists share in €70,000 bursary

A number of Waterford artists have been included in bursary pot of €70,000, it has been announced.
The Artlinks partnership of local authorities Arts Offices in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford confirmed the funding for the South East artists this week.
These bursaries for emerging and professional artist is supported by the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon. They provide professional development opportunities and supports for artists who are resident in these four counties.
The recipients of €15,000 in bursaries from the Arts Office, Waterford City and County Council are:
Gemma Kearney, Waterford city – Visual Arts
Eamonn Dolan, Dungarvan – Theatre.
Eilis O’ Toole, Cappoquin – Visual Arts
Mary Grehan, Passage East – Literature/Theatre
Cora Cummins, Villierstown – Visual Arts
Shannon O’ Reilly, Waterford city – Theatre
Rayleen Clancy, An Rinn – Visual Arts
Fiona Ennis, Butlerstown – Literature
Martina Collender, Kilmacthomas – Theatre
The Arts Office, Waterford City & County Council reiterated it’s support for artists and remarked on the high level of entries from all art forms to this scheme.
It thanked all who took the time to make applications and reminded artists that they could contact artlinks.ie@gmail.com to register for ArtLinks supports.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.