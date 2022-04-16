Search

16 Apr 2022

ALERT: Cristiano Ronaldo hoodie sold in Ireland recalled over strangulation fears

ALERT: Cristiano Ronaldo hoodie sold in Ireland recalled over strangulation fears

ALERT: Cristiano Ronaldo hoodie sold in Ireland recalled over strangulation fears

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

16 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

The Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has issued a safety alert over a hoodie sold to consumers in Ireland recently.

A safety issue has been identified with the IUBBKI Hoodie with Cristiano Ronaldo print which was sold online through Amazon.fr, and may have been available through other stores or marketplaces or other Amazon websites.

"A safety issue has been identified with the affected products, where there is a risk of entrapment by the drawstring cords in the hood, which could lead to strangulation," the CCPC alert read.

It's understood there are two affected products in the Republic of Ireland.

What to do if you have one?

"If you purchased one of these products, please discontinue use immediately, and discard the product immediately. You may wish to contact the online store from where you purchased this product to see if there are any remedies available to you. This can be done via your user account on the relevant platform."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media