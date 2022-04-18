Search

18 Apr 2022

Four people hospitalised following two-vehicle collision in Waterford on Easter Sunday

Four people hospitalised following two-vehicle collision in Waterford on Easter Sunday

Four people hospitalised following two-vehicle collision in Waterford on Easter Sunday

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Several people are in hospital in serious but stable condition following a two-vehicle collision in Waterford on Easter Sunday. 

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of the road traffic collision at 4pm yesterday (Sunday April 17) on the N25 near Ballyduff East in Kilmeaden. 

The driver from one of the vehicles - a woman aged in her 40s - was taken to Waterford University Hospital and is currently in a serious but stable condition.

A male teenage passenger was also taken to Waterford Hospital, however his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver from the second car - a man in his 70s, and two passengers, a man (50s) and a woman (50s) - were taken to Cork and Waterford University Hospitals, where they are all in a serious but stable condition. 

Local diversions were put in place following closure of the road for a technical examination. 

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí. 
 
Anyone with information can contact Tramore Garda Station at 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media