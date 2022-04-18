Four people hospitalised following two-vehicle collision in Waterford on Easter Sunday

Several people are in hospital in serious but stable condition following a two-vehicle collision in Waterford on Easter Sunday.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of the road traffic collision at 4pm yesterday (Sunday April 17) on the N25 near Ballyduff East in Kilmeaden.

The driver from one of the vehicles - a woman aged in her 40s - was taken to Waterford University Hospital and is currently in a serious but stable condition.

A male teenage passenger was also taken to Waterford Hospital, however his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver from the second car - a man in his 70s, and two passengers, a man (50s) and a woman (50s) - were taken to Cork and Waterford University Hospitals, where they are all in a serious but stable condition.

Local diversions were put in place following closure of the road for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.



Anyone with information can contact Tramore Garda Station at 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.