Irish teaching platform encourages volunteers to teach English to Ukrainian refugees

An Irish-based online teaching platform is calling for volunteers to teach English to Ukrainian adults in Ireland.

The call has been made by eTeachers Global in response to the war in Ukraine, which has left millions of Ukrainian people displaced across Europe.

The company usually requires all teachers to be qualified primary or secondary teachers registered with the Teaching Council with English Language Education qualifications.

The platform has now been made freely available to teachers wishing to help Ukrainian refugees.

However, teachers must hold registration with the Teaching Council.

They should also preferably have a qualification in teaching English as an additional language, though this is not essential for volunteer teachers.

CEO Joan Gilligan said, "The aim is to help Ukrainians adapt to life in Ireland and support them as they learn English for work

and for day-to-day living here."

She continued: "Teachers can teach on a one-to-one or small group basis. They can cater for individual needs which may not always be possible in a large group setting e.g., someone may need help with the English needed for taking up a catering or healthcare job.

"During lockdown, many teachers quickly adapted to teaching online and now have the skills to do so effectively. For any teachers who may need help setting up, eTeachers Global IT team are on hand to help.

"Covid has negatively impacted on schools with both pupil and staff absences so understandably not everyone is in a position to help. It may suit teachers who are job-sharing, on career break or retired and who can commit to as little as an hour a week. The booking calendar on the platform is easily adjusted by teachers themselves to reflect their availability."

As part of the initiative, eTeachers Global is wavering all fees for teachers who voluntarily teach English to adult Ukrainian refugees.

Joan said, "Usually, a small commission fee and an annual token subscription fee is charged on each class taught but these fees are waivered as part of our efforts to support the Ukrainian community."

Anyone willing to support or help with the project should contact joan@eteachersglobal.com.