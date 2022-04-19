Planning permission sought to transform popular Waterford pub into retail complex
Planning permission is being sought for the reconfiguration of a popular Waterford City pub into a retail and apartment complex.
An application has been received by Waterford City and County Council for the change of use of the Wander Inn in Johnstown from a licensed premises.
The site went up for sale following the retirement of the pub's former owner in late 2021.
The proposed development will consist of changes to the existing structure including select demolition works and modification to existing facades, as well as the construction of two two-bed apartments on the second floor.
If permission is granted by the council, the front of the building will be used for treatment rooms and retail, including a nail bar, with the rear used by a registered charity called Treo Port Lairge CLG (CHY 14715).
A decision on the application is expected on June 6 2022.
