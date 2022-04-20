Waterford FC part ways with manager Ian Morris. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford FC have parted ways with manager Ian Morris.
Morris joined the club in December 2021 following Waterford's relegation from the League of Ireland Premier Division. The Dubliner is now confirmed to leave the club following a string of poor results - which included two recent home losses to title challengers Galway United and Cork City.
The 35-year-old, who guided Shelbourne to the First Division title last season, has seen his side win four, draw two and lose four games during the 10 league fixtures he was in charge of while at the Blues, which leaves the club in fifth position on the First Division table and nine points adrift of current leaders Cork City.
