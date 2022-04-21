WATERFORD WEATHER: Hazy sunshine expected today with possible scattered showers
Rain and mist will gradually clear from the southwest this morning and early afternoon and for the rest of the day there will be hazy sunny spells and isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a moderate to fresh east to southeast breeze.
Tonight there will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with light to moderate northeasterly winds.
Dry for most this morning with sunny spells but cloudier in the SW with patchy rain & drizzle ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 21, 2022
The rain will clear by afternoon, leaving hazy sunny spells & isolated showers for the rest of the day.
A few heavy showers are possible in the W this afternoon. Highs 13 to 17°C ️ pic.twitter.com/yCodTQjcwV
Pollen forecast
High on Thursday and moderate on Friday.
