23 Apr 2022

Limerick V Waterford: Preview and TV schedule

Tom Byrne

23 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

PREVIEW

Waterford hurlers face current All-Ireland champions Limerick in Round Two of the Munster Championship on Saturday, April 23 at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick - Throw-in at 7pm.

The Déise go into the Round Two encounter with a win under their belt after defeating a resolute Tipperary outfit by four points at Walsh Park last weekend.

In Pictures: Waterford's triumph over Tipperary

Liam Cahill's side face a stern test on Saturday when they clash with Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds. John Kiely's Treaty team opened their championship campaign with an impressive 2-25 to 1-17 victory over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last weekend. 

Limerick are favourites to retain the Liam MacCarthy in July but the Allianz Division One hurling league champions will fancy their chances after some superb performances so far this year.

TEAM NEWS

Waterford team to play Limerick:

WHERE TO WATCH

The match is live on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday evening from 6.45pm with throw-in at 7pm.

GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend

MATCH ODDS

Waterford 2/1

Limerick 1/2

Draw 10/1

News

