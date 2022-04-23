Waterford buildings light up green for Organ Donor Awareness Week

Waterford buildings are lighting up green for Organ Donor Awareness Week.
The Irish Kidney Association (IKA) campaign - which aims to raise awareness about organ donation - runs from today Saturday April 23 to Saturday April 30.
According to the IKA, 206 transplants were undertaken in Ireland in 2021, marking an increase of 16 compared to the year prior.
The majority of organ donors are deceased, with approximately a third of organs donated by live donors.
This Organ Donor Awareness Week, we are asking for people to #ShareYourWishes as organ donation transforms and changes lives.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) April 23, 2022
To request an Organ Donor card, visit https://t.co/RjmFX0AMlW or freetext "DONOR" to 50050 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/PMTpvqm5BD
The Department of Health is asking people to participate in the awareness campaign by sharing organ donation wishes with family and loved ones.
To request an organ donor card, click here or freetext "DONOR" to 50050.
Our campaign poster this year features 32 of these recipients, who between them have gained over 400 years of extra life since their transplant.
