Search

25 Apr 2022

Appeal for unsolved death in Waterford on RTÉ's Crimecall tonight

Appeal for unsolved death in Waterford on RTÉ's Crimecall tonight

Gardaí said they are hoping someone will come forward with information and contact Dungarvan Garda station directly on 058 48600

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

25 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Tonight on RTÉ, Crimecall is set to appeal for information surrounding the unsolved death of 23 year old Joseph (Joey) Moroney in Waterford almost 40 years ago.

The young man was killed in a hit and run in Bohadoon, near Dungarvan.

His body was found lying on the roadside on Sunday August 8 1982 close to the pub where he had spent the ecening with his friend Mike.

When the pub closed, Joey left to walk home on his own but his body was found in the early hours of the next morning with signs of a vehicle impact.

Gardaí said they are hoping someone will come forward with information and contact Dungarvan Garda station directly on 058 48600

Speaking to Crimecall, Joey's sister Kathleen said:

"I don't want anyone punished, I just want someone to come forward and say they killed him on the night and why they didn't stop or why they didn't go and get help. It is never too late to say sorry."

Crimecall will air on RTÉ 1 tonight at 9.35pm.

Warning issued to public in Waterford about money pyramid scheme circulating on social media

'There shouldn't be any rotation' - Sinn Féin TD calls for general election as DPP investigation begins

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media