Ed Sheeran's Páirc Uí Chaoimh Concerts: Stage times, ticket details and everything you need to know
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran continues his Irish tour at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on Thursday (April 28) and Friday (April 29).
Gates will open in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm.
Picture: A glimpse of Ed Sheeran's stage in Croke Park last weekend.
Tickets, which will be digital-only for both dates, are still available to purchase. Tickets for the two Cork gigs can be bought HERE
There are two support acts for the concerts. Limerick-based rapper Denise Chaila and British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters will start playing from 6pm.
Ed Sheeran will take to the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stage around 8pm.
Ed Sheeran began his Irish tour with two fantastic concerts in Croke Park last weekend. After his Cork shows, Sheeran will continue his schedule with gigs at Limerick’s Thomond Park on Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6. His final leg of the tour will see him perform at Boucher Playing Fields in Belfast on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13.
