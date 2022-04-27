Premier League Darts in Dublin: Preview, fixtures and TV schedule

The Cazoo Premier League Darts return to the 3Arena, Dublin on Thursday for the first time since 2019.

PREVIEW

The Irish public can enjoy a night at the darts this week when the world's best players take to the 3Arena stage on Thursday night.

Welsh native Jonny Clayton currently leads the way on the Premier League table after defeating Michael van Gerwen on Night 11 in Aberdeen.

CLAYTON TOPS THE TABLE!



Jonny Clayton makes it a hat-trick of night wins!



The reigning champion prevails in Aberdeen, averaging 103 in the final to defeat Michael van Gerwen in a deciding leg!#CazooPL pic.twitter.com/mcOsLBQB2u April 21, 2022

World number one and current world champion Peter Wright will be among the names on showcase in Dublin. Wright, who is fourth in the league standings, will clash with Clayton in front of a sold-out 3Arena.

LEAGUE STANDINGS

Below is the current league table going into Night 12 in Dublin:

League Table



We have a new name at the top of the table...



A third night win for Jonny Clayton as he overtakes Michael van Gerwen at the top! pic.twitter.com/dKuRbKdHIp — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 21, 2022

FIXTURES ON THE NIGHT

The quarter-final fixtures on the night include:

James Wade v Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price v Joe Cullen

Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

Jonny Clayton v Peter Wright

Semi-final fixtures:

Wade or van Gerwen v Price or Cullen

Smith or Anderson v Clayton or Wright

WHERE TO WATCH

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm on Thursday, April 28.