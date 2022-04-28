WATERFORD WEATHER: Dry today with sunny spells and chance of the odd shower
Today will be dry with sunny spells mixed with some cloud. Just the chance of the odd shower. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, mildest towards the midlands and coolest along the Irish Sea coast. Light easterly or variable winds.
Chilly again tonight but mostly clear and dry. Light easterly winds or near calm conditions will allow patches of mist or fog to form. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.
Pollen forecast
High on Thursday.
