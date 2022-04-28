Search

28 Apr 2022

Rural Ireland to benefit from €50million funding to improve waste water services

Rural Ireland to benefit from €50million funding to improve waste water services

Rural Ireland to benefit from €50million funding to improve waste water services

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

28 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Fifty million euro in funding for the improvement of waste water services in rural villages has been announced. 

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien, today (Thursday April 28) confirmed news of the funding, which will help meet the waste water collection and treatment needs of areas without access to public waste water services. 

The minister's announcement follows the completion of a review of villages and settlements which do not have this access. 

Minister O'Brien said, "The improved waste water services will enable local authorities to work in partnership with the community to enable villages and settlements to be better places to live, work and visit, to support overall government objectives under Housing for All and give practical effect to our vision for a vibrant rural Ireland under Our Rural Future. 

"I am delighted to be in a position to allocate funding to allow this important work to be progressed in rural areas, providing a boost to local economies and allowing for sustainable development through compact growth, including housing that is proportionate to the village." 

Local Authorities (LAs) will now be able to apply for the scheme - funded under the National Development Plan - until September 15 this year. 

LAs will have the opportunity to develop early applications for funding, with at least ten demonstration projects expected to be supported under the first round of funding. 

It's hoped it will provide opportunities to support the provision of housing in smaller villages, while also reducing the risk to public health and preventing water pollution. 

The new measure will provide 85% exchequer funding through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with the remainder coming from the relevant local authority. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media