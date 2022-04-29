Munster Football Championship Preview: Waterford V Tipperary
The Waterford senior footballers go head to head with Tipperary at Fraher Field in the Munster Senior Football Championship on Saturday April 30, with throw-in at 7pm.
The Déise will be looking to improve on their Division Four league campaign when they take on the Premier County - who won the Munster football championship in 2020.
Tipperary finished second in the Division Three league this year which earned them promotion to Division Two. David Power's side go into the fixture as favourites to defeat Ephie Fitzgerald's Waterford outfit.
The match will not be shown live on TV.
Waterford 5/1
Tipperary 1/7
Draw 14/1
