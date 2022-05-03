WATERFORD WEATHER: Mainly cloudy today with outbreaks of rain expected
This morning will be dry, apart from isolated showers. Some bright or sunny spells, but overall cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in the west coast, moving inland during the afternoon and evening.
Feeling mild and humid with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, with just light westerly breezes.
Staying mostly cloudy tonight, with scattered falls of rain and drizzle. Hill, mist and coastal fog too. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in just light westerly breezes.
Mostly cloudy with patchy rain or showers at times☁️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 3, 2022
Rain & drizzle in the west & northwest this afternoon will become more persistent by evening️
Mild and humid with top temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees️ pic.twitter.com/ewfOiaJEAs
Pollen forecast
Moderate today and on Wednesday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.