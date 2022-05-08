Waterford road to close tomorrow due to surfacing works

A Waterford road will be closed tomorrow to facilitate surfacing works.
According to an alert issued by Waterford City and County Council, the L5026 Parknoe - Salterbridge road will not be accessible on Monday May 9.
Diversions will reportedly be in place.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.