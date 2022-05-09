Planning application for 30 metre high communications tower in Waterford REFUSED

A planning application for a 30 metre high communications tower in Tramore in Co Waterford has been refused.
Waterford City and County Council made the decision this week (May 5) following submission of the application by Vantage Towers Limited in December 2021.
It was decided the mast would create a "significant and visually discordant feature in the landscape".
According to Vantage Towers' website, the company is one of Europe's leading tower companies created from the Vodafone Group in 2020.
They aim to deliver "high-quality, resilient connectivity on an unrivalled scale" to "drive Europe towards a sustainable position at the forefront of a digital new world".
The proposed development would have included a high lattice telecommunications support structure together with antennae, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment enclosed in security fencing.
