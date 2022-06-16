Search

22 Jun 2022

ALERT: Public advised to be wary of scam emails claiming to be from An Garda Síochána

16 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

The public is asked to be wary of a current email-based scam where an individual receives correspondence claiming to be from An Garda Síochána. 

According to Gardai, the correspondence states the person's computer will be seized in relation to investigations into child pornography, paedophilia, cyber pornography, sex trafficking, or some similar judicial claim. 

Gardai are reminding the public that An Garda Síochána does not and will not make contact with a person under investigation in such a way. 

Fraud prevention advice from Gardai includes not responding to any unsolicited email seeking personal, financial or security advice, never clicking any link or attachment in unsolicited emails, and never using the contact details supplied by the caller or texter. 

If you believe an email is from a genuine source, verify this independently (independent of the email sender). 

Further fraud prevention advice can be found here

Anyone who has received similar correspondence or has any concern should contact local Gardai for advice. 

An Garda Síochána also appeals to any person who may have inadvertently or otherwise engaged with this scam, or any similar scam, and subsequently been a victim of this type of fraud to report it to their local Garda Station. 

