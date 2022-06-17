Sections of two Waterford roads closed today (June 17) for surfacing works

Sections of two Waterford roads will be closed today (Friday June 17) due to road works.
According to Waterford City and County Council, areas of L4049 and L4050 at Ballycashin, Butlerstown and Knockeen will be closed to facilitate road surfacing.
Diversions are in place.
Sections of L4049 , L4050 closed at Ballycashin, Butlerstown , Knockeen for a period on 17/06 to facilitate road surfacing works. Diversions in place. #RoadAlert https://t.co/1gaaJ22mjS— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) June 16, 2022
