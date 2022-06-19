Waterford children encouraged to take part in free summer reading challenge
Waterford children are being encouraged to take part in a free national reading programme this summer.
Each child must read one book/ebook to complete the non-competitive Summer Stars programme, with children from all over the country expected to join in.
The programme, which runs at all libraries in Ireland each summer, takes place until August 31.
Readers interested in joining can pick up a Summer Stars Reading Card from local branches to track their reading progress.
Its the start of ✨ Summer Stars ✨ our annual summer reading programme!— Waterford Libraries (@WaterfordLibs) June 15, 2022
Pick up a Summer Stars Reading Card for your child on your next visit to the library and ask the librarian how to encourage children to keep reading over the summer months. pic.twitter.com/xDxmxXMbp5
The cards can be marked each time a book is read either online or in print form.
Children can also upload reviews on the Summer Stars website.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.