Have you seen this boy? Gardai seek information on missing 18 year old

Gardai are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an 18 year old missing since yesterday (Monday June 20).
Sean Carr - missing from Killurin in Co Wexford - is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slight build, dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Sean’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
