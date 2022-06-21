Waterford's Seamus Power moves inside top 40 golfers in world after impressive finish at US Open

Waterford golfer Seamus Power has moved to 36th in the golf world rankings after an impressive few rounds at the US Open over the weekend. PIC: Sportsfile
Power, who finished tied-12th at the third major of the year with a score of even-par, has been in fine form during the PGA season so far, earning him a place inside the top 40 of the world.
The Tooraneena man earned $347,058 for his couple of days in Brookline while fellow Irish golfer Rory McIlroy scooped $674,953 for a tied-fifth finish at the Country Club.
