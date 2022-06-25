Waterford v Cork: Time and TV schedule

Waterford ladies manager Pat Sullivan. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford senior ladies footballers will aim to get back on track following their loss to Donegal when they take on Cork in their second game of the All-Ireland championship on Saturday. The game will be played in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, County Laois.
TIME
The match will throw-in at 4.45pm in O'Moore Park. The game will be followed by Dublin and Mayo at 7pm.
TV SCHEDULE
The game will be live on TG4 with coverage starting at 4.45pm.
Bí linn do Chraobhchomórtas @TG4TV i bPeil na mBan.— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 22, 2022
Don't miss the latest from the Senior Ladies Football Championship on TG4.
Dé Sathairn / Saturday
⏰ 16:45
@CorkLGFA v @WaterfordLGFA
⏰ 19:00
@dublinladiesg v @Mayo_LGFA @LadiesFootball | #ProperFan pic.twitter.com/2K4MOSna8Q
