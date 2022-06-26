Redevelopment of Waterford's Walsh Park to start later this year

Waterford GAA Chairman Sean Michael O’Regan has confirmed that they will start the redevelopment of Walsh Park in September.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, O’Regan said: “We’re still going ahead (with the redevelopment of Walsh Park). We looked at it overall over a phased basis over a couple of years and phase one is still on track. All going well, we hope to start construction at the end of September.

"Our phase one really involves concrete more than anything majorly detailed like excavation so we’re probably looking in that sense. Material cost, material supply and delivery dates, obviously the marketplace for each of those is uncertain and there will be an impact, I’m sure, to our phase one but nothing major that will involve stopping.

“We’ve got huge support from Croke Park, Munster Council, the Government. We’re still coming to the end of the procurement process but everything still seems to be on track for later. Once we get started, it will be a huge lift to Waterford supporters."

He added: “While phase one is taking place, we’ll be looking at beginning phase two in parallel and hopefully by that time the marketplace will be steadier. Phase two is our bigger expenditure cost but we’re not looking at that until the middle or the end of 2023.”

Waterford received €3.75m in a capital government grant for Walsh Park.