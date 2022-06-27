Traffic calming measures planned for approach road to Waterford town

Traffic calming measures and landscaping are being proposed along an approach road to a town in Waterford.

Waterford City and County Council proposes to undertake the construction of a traffic calming scheme along the N72 national secondary road on the northern approach to Lismore town from Lismore Bridge to the town centre.

The proposed works include modification of the existing traffic lanes, construction of new footways and modification of the existing footways with associated sundry works.

The proposed length of the scheme is approximately 460 m. See drawing attached.

The implementation of the traffic calming scheme with landscape strategy will create a safe environment for all road users with a strong emphasis on non-motorised road users.

According to the council, the main goal is to reduce vehicle speed and improve the facilities for vulnerable road users.

They say this will be achieved by the alteration of the existing N72 junctions located at Ferry Lane and the Castle / Public Car Park.

Reducing the width of the main road and improving pedestrian facilities will enhance this section of the N72 approaching Lismore town, the local authority adds.

Drawings are available during normal office hours from Wednesday 1st June to Tuesday 28th June, 2022 at the Council’s Customer Services Departments in the Civic Offices, Dungarvan and Bailey’s New Street, Waterford.

The Council will consider any submissions or observations made in writing regarding the proposal.

Submissions should be lodged with Ms. Aideen Jacob, Administrative Officer, Roads Department, Waterford City & County Council, Menapia Building, The Mall, Waterford or by email to ajacob@waterfordcouncil.ie to be received before 4.00pm on Tuesday 12th July, 2022.