Status yellow rain warning issued for Waterford

A status yellow rain warning will be in place for Waterford between 10pm on Monday night and 2pm on Tuesday afternoon.
A status yellow rain warning will be in place for Waterford between 10pm on Monday night and 2pm on Tuesday afternoon.
There will be spells of heavy rain at times, heaviest in coastal and mountainous areas. Localised flooding and isolated thunderstorms also possible.
Met Eireann has issued weather warnings for five counties with Waterford included on the list of areas that will be affected by the conditions.
Yellow Rainfall Warnings️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 27, 2022
Localised Flooding possible⚠️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/Lpnj8MBgIY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.