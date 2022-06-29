WATERFORD WEATHER: Scattered showers expected today with top temperatures of 18 degrees
Today will bring sunny spells and scattered showers across Munster. Showers will be becoming heavier and more widespread for a time this afternoon.
They will mostly die out this evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate southwest to west winds.
Tonight, there will be long clear spells with showers becoming confined mainly to coasts. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees generally, locally lower. Light breezes will allow isolated mist and fog patches to develop.
Varying cloud, sunny spells & showers today,— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 29, 2022
Highs: 14°C to 18°C.
Morning: Showers most frequent over western half of country & parts of Ulster️
Afternoon: Showers heavier & will extend over eastern half of country ️
Evening: Showers will mainly affect Ulster & Leinster ️ pic.twitter.com/bsDzz0QwqY
Pollen Forecast
Low on Tuesday and Wednesday.
