Search

02 Jul 2022

ALERT: Waterford Council seeks graduates with disabilities for job opportunity

ALERT: Waterford Council seeks graduates with disabilities for job opportunity

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

02 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Job opportunities for graduates with disabilities have become available with Waterford City and County Council. 

The council is one of five including those in Donegal, Leitrim, Cavan and Kerry seeking graduates with disabilities as part of a work placement programme called Willing Able Mentoring (WAM). 

According to Ahead.ie, the programme aims to promote access to the labour market for disabled graduates and build the capacity of employers to integrate disability into the mainstream workplace. 

Since 2005, it has provided over 550 placements for graduates with disabilities. 

According to a notice posted on Waterford Council's social media, the role will be within the community and sport department. 

Eligible graduates with a minimum NFQ Level 6 can apply by July 13 to be in with a chance of getting a position. 

Apply by clicking here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media