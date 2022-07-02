ALERT: Waterford Council seeks graduates with disabilities for job opportunity

Job opportunities for graduates with disabilities have become available with Waterford City and County Council.
The council is one of five including those in Donegal, Leitrim, Cavan and Kerry seeking graduates with disabilities as part of a work placement programme called Willing Able Mentoring (WAM).
According to Ahead.ie, the programme aims to promote access to the labour market for disabled graduates and build the capacity of employers to integrate disability into the mainstream workplace.
Since 2005, it has provided over 550 placements for graduates with disabilities.
We have a #job opportunity available exclusively for graduates with #disabilities? The role will be within the Community and Sport Department.— Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) July 1, 2022
Register today and apply by July 13th at https://t.co/w21jepbREc#WAMworks #YourCouncilDay #Waterford #jobfairy pic.twitter.com/T7jDttBwLL
According to a notice posted on Waterford Council's social media, the role will be within the community and sport department.
Eligible graduates with a minimum NFQ Level 6 can apply by July 13 to be in with a chance of getting a position.
Apply by clicking here.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.